Allan (Geek) PIEPER

Allan (Geek) PIEPER Notice
PIEPER Allan (Geek) of Fairy Meadow



Passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. Dearly loved and adored son of George and Jean (both dec). Loved brother of Margaret, Ross, Barb and dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Geek will be sadly missed by all loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 64 Years

Have a beer and punt on me.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held in the main chapel, Wollongong City Memorial Gardens 176 Berkeley Rd, Unanderra on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
