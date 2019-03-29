Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Allan "Mick" HOLLAND

HOLLAND Allan 'Mick' Passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 20, 2019. Devoted partner of Mare (dec). Loving father and father in law of Denis (dec), Muscles and Belynda, Gary (dec) and Cherilyn, Sharyn. Tony & Leeann Crawford (dec), Donna Crawford, Joanne and Dale Rutledge. Much loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Gone fishing



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 29, 2019
