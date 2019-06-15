|
|
PARKER Alice May of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Leslie, Susan and Kevin. Much loved Mar Mar of her grandchildren Troy, Sonia, Kylie and of her great grandchildren Isaac, Tynan, Alexis, Makayla, Mitchel, Tenille, Sharna, Hudson, Henri. Alice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87Years
Reunited with Bob
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alice's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019