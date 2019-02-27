Home
Alfred William LATEO


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alfred William LATEO Notice
LATEO Alfred William Late of Warrawong. Aged 91 Years



Passed away peacefully 25th February 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Mary (dec). Loving Father of Marta, Mark and Joseph. Cherished Nunu of Louise, Amy, Sharmaine and Jerriel.



Always In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attended the Funeral Service for ALFRED to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2019
