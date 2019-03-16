Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for ALF LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALF LUCAS

Notice Condolences

ALF LUCAS Notice
LUCAS ALF of Tarrawanna, formerly of Kandos



Passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Alf was a loving Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Alf will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alf's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at12pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.