LUCAS ALF of Tarrawanna, formerly of Kandos
Passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Alf was a loving Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Alf will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alf's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019