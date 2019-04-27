|
|
FOYE Alexander McKenzie of Figtree
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Elsie. Devoted father of Kevin. Cherished brother of Bill. Loved uncle to all his many nieces and nephews.
Aged 100 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Alex are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday April 30, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Care would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019