Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander FOYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander McKenzie FOYE


1918 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alexander McKenzie FOYE Notice
FOYE Alexander McKenzie of Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Elsie. Devoted father of Kevin. Cherished brother of Bill. Loved uncle to all his many nieces and nephews.



Aged 100 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Alex are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday April 30, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Care would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.