Alberto â€˜Albert' BARBOSA

Notice Condolences

Alberto â€˜Albert' BARBOSA Notice
BARBOSA Alberto â€˜Albert' of Lake Heights.



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father of Lucy, Grace, Louise, Paula, and their families. Albert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.



Aged 85 Years

Resting in God's care



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 6pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Alberto's soul will be celebrated St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019
