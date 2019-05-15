|
|
THORNTON Alan James 'Bush' of Figtree
Passed away peacefully with his sister at his side on May 12, 2019. Beloved son of Eric (dec) and Margaret. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Julie and Robin, Kathryn. Father of Erin, Jack, Connor. Uncle and great Uncle of Lara, Rochelle, Ryan, Kiara, Zaine, Dex. Al 'Bush' will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 60Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Al's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday May 17, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Wollongong Hospital, Oncology Ward
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019