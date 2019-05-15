Home
Alan James "Bush" THORNTON

Alan James "Bush" THORNTON Notice
THORNTON Alan James 'Bush' of Figtree



Passed away peacefully with his sister at his side on May 12, 2019. Beloved son of Eric (dec) and Margaret. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Julie and Robin, Kathryn. Father of Erin, Jack, Connor. Uncle and great Uncle of Lara, Rochelle, Ryan, Kiara, Zaine, Dex. Al 'Bush' will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 60Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Al's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday May 17, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Wollongong Hospital, Oncology Ward

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
