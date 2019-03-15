Home
Aileen Clare (Pat) DIGNAN

DIGNAN Aileen Clare (Pat) March 12, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Hillside Aged Care Facility, formerly of Gwynneville. Beloved wife of the late Rick. Loving mother and mother in law of Monica and Brad, Martina and John, John and Madoka. Dear Grandma of Hayley, Luke and Noah. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Jill.



Aged 89 Years

In God's care



Requiem Mass for the repose of Pat's soul will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Gipps Street Gwynneville on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the Mass the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, West Dapto Road, Kembla Grange. Relatives and friends of the Dignan family are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
